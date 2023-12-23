Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Duquesne 8-2, Santa Clara 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Duquesne Dukes at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Orleans Arena.

The point spread may have favored Santa Clara last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 81-78.

Santa Clara's loss came about despite a quality game from Carlos Marshall Jr., who went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Adama Bal, who scored 14 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Duquesne came tearing into Monday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. Not to be outdone by the Braves, the Dukes got past the Braves on a last-second layup.

Duquesne got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Andrei Savrasov out in front who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Savrasov has scored all season. Jimmy Clark III was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Broncos have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season. As for the Dukes, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Odds

Duquesne is a 3.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.