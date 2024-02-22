Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: LMU 10-16, Santa Clara 17-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.16

What to Know

Santa Clara and the Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leavey Center. Santa Clara has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Santa Clara proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Toreros by a score of 82-69.

Jalen Benjamin was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Carlos Marshall Jr., who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, LMU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. Their painful 82-59 defeat to the Dons might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LMU in their matchups with the Dons: they've now lost four in a row.

Alex Merkviladze put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from long range and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help LMU's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 17-10. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season.

Going forward, Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Those brave souls putting their money on LMU against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-15-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Santa Clara's 15-10-1.

Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over the Lions in their previous meeting back in January, winning 68-57. Will Santa Clara repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 10-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara and LMU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.