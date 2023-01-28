Who's Playing
Radford @ South Carolina Upstate
Current Records: Radford 13-9; South Carolina Upstate 9-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are heading back home. South Carolina Upstate and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Radford will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Wednesday, South Carolina Upstate lost to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 78-66 margin.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Radford sidestepped the Longwood Lancers for a 63-59 win. Having forecasted a close win for Radford, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
South Carolina Upstate didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Highlanders in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 65-60 win. Will the Spartans repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
Series History
Radford have won six out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 04, 2023 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Radford 60
- Jan 06, 2022 - Radford 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Radford 102 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Feb 04, 2021 - Radford 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
- Jan 16, 2020 - Radford 63 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 10, 2019 - Radford 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72