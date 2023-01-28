Who's Playing

Radford @ South Carolina Upstate

Current Records: Radford 13-9; South Carolina Upstate 9-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are heading back home. South Carolina Upstate and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Radford will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Upstate lost to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 78-66 margin.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Radford sidestepped the Longwood Lancers for a 63-59 win. Having forecasted a close win for Radford, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

South Carolina Upstate didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Highlanders in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 65-60 win. Will the Spartans repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Series History

Radford have won six out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.