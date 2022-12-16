Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ South Florida

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-8; South Florida 4-6

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green's road trip will continue as they head to Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the South Florida Bulls. The Big Green will be seeking to avenge the 63-44 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 6 of 2019.

Dartmouth came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Tuesday, falling 67-59.

Meanwhile, South Florida skirted by the Northern Iowa Panthers 72-69 on Monday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyler Harris with 0:01 left to play. Harris (18 points) and guard Selton Miguel (17 points) were the top scorers for South Florida.

Dartmouth is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

South Florida's win lifted them to 4-6 while Dartmouth's loss dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if South Florida can repeat their recent success or if the Big Green bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 11-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.