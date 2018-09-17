Stephon Marbury says Duke freshman Zion Williamson is 'way better than' LeBron James and 'it's not even close'
The former NBA star predicts Zion has a chance to be the best basketball player ever
Stephon Marbury has spent much of the last decade playing professionally overseas in China, but he's never been more out of touch with the NBA world than he was this weekend.
The 41-year-old two-time NBA All-Star boldly proclaimed on Instagram Live that Duke's Zion Williamson, who has yet to play a regular season college game, is better than LeBron James. 14-time All-Star, four-time MVP, three-time NBA champion LeBron James.
"Zion is going to destroy the whole planet," Marbury said. "Zion is way better than LeBron, it's not even close ... He don't have to touch a basketball and he's better than LeBron James. I said that."
Marbury also confidently said that Michael Jordan, not James, is the best basketball player of all time because "LeBron can't shoot." The only problem with that logic is ... Jordan shot 49.7 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from 3-point range during his career; James' averages in those same categories during his career currently rest at 50.4 and 34.4. Consider that notion debunked.
Maybe you already ingested Marbury's proclamation about Williamson with a massive grain of salt before that factoid, but if not, I highly recommend facts over fiction when considering reality in the world of basketball.
Williamson could go down as a legend in time, in which case we can commend Marbury about being ahead of the curve 25 years from now, but he's got a long way to go to sniffing GOAT territory before we can even mention him and James in the same sentence.
