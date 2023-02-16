Who's Playing
UAB @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: UAB 18-8; Texas-El Paso 12-13
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UAB Blazers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2017. Texas-El Paso and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Miners strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 77-66.
Meanwhile, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. UAB blew past Middle Tenn. 92-69.
Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 79-73 to the Blazers. Maybe Texas-El Paso will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UAB have won nine out of their last ten games against Texas-El Paso.
- Dec 29, 2022 - UAB 79 vs. Texas-El Paso 73
- Feb 26, 2022 - UAB 69 vs. Texas-El Paso 66
- Dec 30, 2021 - UAB 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 62
- Feb 06, 2021 - UAB 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Feb 05, 2021 - UAB 63 vs. Texas-El Paso 51
- Feb 01, 2020 - UAB 69 vs. Texas-El Paso 55
- Jan 17, 2019 - UAB 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Jan 25, 2018 - UAB 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 78
- Feb 02, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 63 vs. UAB 59
- Jan 09, 2016 - UAB 87 vs. Texas-El Paso 80