Who's Playing

UAB @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: UAB 18-8; Texas-El Paso 12-13

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UAB Blazers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2017. Texas-El Paso and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Miners strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 77-66.

Meanwhile, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. UAB blew past Middle Tenn. 92-69.

Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 79-73 to the Blazers. Maybe Texas-El Paso will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last ten games against Texas-El Paso.