Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Texas Southern

Regular Season Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 19-15; Texas Southern 14-20

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Texas Southern Tigers are set to clash at 6:40 p.m. ET March 15 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas Southern should still be riding high after a victory, while the Knights will be looking to right the ship.

Fairleigh Dickinson was just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 67-66 to the Merrimack Warriors. Forward Ansley Almonor wasn't much of a difference maker for Fairleigh Dickinson; Almonor finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: Texas Southern earned some more postseason success in their game this past Saturday. They had just enough and edged out the Grambling Tigers 61-58. The top scorer for Texas Southern was guard PJ Henry (19 points).

Fairleigh Dickinson's defeat took them down to 19-15 while Texas Southern's victory pulled them up to 14-20. If Texas Southern want to win on Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Knights' forward Cameron Tweedy, who had 13 points along with nine boards, and guard Demetre Roberts, who had 15 points and six assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.