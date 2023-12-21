Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-7, UCF 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UCF Knights will stay at home for another game and welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Addition Financial Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

UCF has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 23 points or more this season. They blew past the Black Bears 74-51. With UCF ahead 41-18 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UCF's win on Monday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darius Johnson, who scored 16 points. Marchelus Avery was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Florida A&M and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Cyclones on the road and fell 96-58. Florida A&M was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Despite the defeat, Florida A&M had strong showings from Keith Lamar, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists, and Morrell Schramm, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Rattlers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-7.