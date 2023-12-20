Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Howard 4-8, UCSB 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos will be home for the holidays to greet the Howard Bison at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thunderdome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UCSB will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Gauchos earned a 68-59 win over the Lions. The win made it back-to-back wins for UCSB.

Ajay Mitchell was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points along with six rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of UCSB's points.

Meanwhile, the Bison were just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 79-78 to the Tigers. Howard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Gauchos' victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCSB just can't miss this season, having made 51.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

UCSB is a big 9-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

