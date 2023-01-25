Who's Playing

VMI @ UNCG

Current Records: VMI 5-16; UNCG 13-8

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are 3-12 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Keydets and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be strutting in after a victory while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.

VMI came up short against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 60-52.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UNCG and the Mercer Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Spartans wrapped it up with a 59-48 win at home.

VMI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Keydets are now 5-16 while UNCG sits at 13-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VMI is 30th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 16-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNCG have won 12 out of their last 15 games against VMI.