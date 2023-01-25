Who's Playing
VMI @ UNCG
Current Records: VMI 5-16; UNCG 13-8
What to Know
The VMI Keydets are 3-12 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Keydets and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be strutting in after a victory while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.
VMI came up short against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 60-52.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UNCG and the Mercer Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Spartans wrapped it up with a 59-48 win at home.
VMI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Keydets are now 5-16 while UNCG sits at 13-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VMI is 30th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 16-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNCG have won 12 out of their last 15 games against VMI.
- Jan 11, 2023 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 56
- Feb 17, 2021 - VMI 88 vs. UNCG 77
- Jan 30, 2021 - UNCG 76 vs. VMI 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68
- Nov 24, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. VMI 63
- Jan 31, 2019 - UNCG 93 vs. VMI 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68
- Feb 01, 2018 - UNCG 73 vs. VMI 51
- Jan 06, 2018 - UNCG 63 vs. VMI 61
- Feb 25, 2017 - UNCG 74 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - UNCG 91 vs. VMI 82
- Feb 11, 2016 - VMI 86 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 17, 2016 - UNCG 85 vs. VMI 68