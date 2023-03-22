Who's Playing

UAB @ Vanderbilt

Regular Season Records: UAB 27-9; Vanderbilt 22-14

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 22 at Memorial Gym in the third round of the NIT.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. The Blazers strolled past Morehead State with points to spare, taking the matchup 77-59. UAB's forward Ty Brewer was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Vanderbilt proved too difficult a challenge. Vanderbilt escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Vanderbilt relied on the efforts of guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 24 points along with nine boards, and guard Ezra Manjon, who had 17 points.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Commodores are a slight 1-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.