Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Akron 21-10, Creighton 23-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Creighton Bluejays are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in a Mid American postseason contest. Akron pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 12.5-point favorite Bluejays.

Akron waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. Not to be outdone by the Golden Flashes, the Zips got past the Golden Flashes on a last-second free throw courtesy of Greg Tribble with 4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Akron's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ali Ali, who scored 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Enrique Freeman, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Creighton's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 78-73 to the Friars.

The losing side was boosted by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for six straight games. Steven Ashworth was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Zips' win bumped their record up to 24-10. As for the Bluejays, their loss dropped their record down to 23-9.

Akron came up short against Creighton in their previous matchup back in December of 2016, falling 82-70. Can Akron avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a big 12.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.