Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Duquesne 16-10, Fordham 10-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

Duquesne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Duquesne, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Dukes didn't have too much trouble with the Billikens at home as they won 81-66.

Duquesne can attribute much of their success to Jimmy Clark III, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and six steals, and Dae Dae Grant, who scored 31 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Jake DiMichele, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The game between them and the Wildcats wasn't a total blowout, but with the Rams falling 68-53 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The Dukes have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Rams, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season.

Looking forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Duquesne is expected to win, but their 9-12 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Duquesne beat the Rams 68-59 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duquesne since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Duquesne is a 3.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.