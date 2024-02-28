Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Bellarmine 8-21, Lipscomb 18-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bellarmine has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen Arena. Bellarmine has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, a fact Bellarmine proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 82-70.

Meanwhile, even though Austin Peay scored an imposing 85 points on Saturday, Lipscomb still came out on top. The Bisons walked away with a 90-85 victory over the Governors. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lipscomb.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 8-21. As for the Bisons, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bellarmine haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bellarmine opened the new year with a less-than-successful 81-70 defeat to the Bisons. Can Bellarmine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bellarmine.