Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Louisiana 9-8, Texas State 7-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. The Texas State Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.4% better than the opposition, a fact Texas State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over the Warhawks.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Red Wolves on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win.

The Bobcats' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Texas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State came up short against Louisiana when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 64-58. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.