Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ No. 12 Texas

What to Know

The #12 Texas Longhorns and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Moody Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Texas was 22-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Purdue Boilermakers 81-71. While Texas-El Paso was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 20-14.

The Longhorns have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.22

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.