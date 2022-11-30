|
|UTAH
|USC
No. 4 USC must avenge loss to No. 11 Utah to seal CFP bid
The Pac-12 Conference championship game on Friday in Las Vegas offers no shortage of stakes.
No. 4 Southern California is looking both to avenge its lone loss of 2022 and remain in contention for the College Football Playoff, while No. 11 Utah seeks a second straight league title and a shot at Rose Bowl redemption.
USC (11-1) completed its best regular season since 2008 with a 38-27 vicrory over Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Trojans' place in the conference championship game was already set heading into the regular-season finale, but USC remained alive for a first-ever CFP berth and quarterback Caleb Williams bolstered his Heisman Trophy case with three rushing touchdowns and one passing TD.
"We have bigger goals in mind that I'm a part of," Williams said at Tuesday's media availability about being in line to win the Heisman. "I do get a little bit more texts and phone calls ... but like I said, trying to block out all the noise."
Williams' standout debut season at USC this year included a 381-yard, five-touchdown passing performance when the Trojans last saw Utah on Oct. 15. The Utes ultimately came away with a 43-42 win, however, capped when quarterback Cameron Rising punctuated the last of his three rushing touchdowns on the game with a successful two-point conversion carry. Rising also threw for two scores in the win.
USC coach Lincoln Riley was adamant during his Tuesday media availability that he does not view Friday as "a revenge game."
"That's not what this is," Riley said. "We played a really good football game, as did Utah, up in Salt Lake. It came down to one play here or there. They got us that time. But this is not about that game. This is a new game, a new challenge, a new setting (and) both teams have evolved."
Utah (9-3) is playing in its fourth Pac-12 title game since 2018 and is looking for its second crown in that span. The Utes dominated Oregon 38-10 in the Pac-12 championship game a season ago, earning the program's first-ever bid to the Rose Bowl.
The prospects of going back-to-back looked bleak for the Utes last Saturday when Oregon -- which owned the head-to-head tiebreaker for the other berth in the conference title game -- led rival Oregon State 34-17 in the early fourth quarter.
Twenty-one straight points gave Oregon State the win, which -- coupled with Utah's 63-21 blowout of Colorado later in the day -- landed the Utes in Las Vegas.
"As we all know, very difficult to beat a really good team twice, but that's what our challenge is," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in his press conference on Monday. "SC is ultra-talented, very efficient on offense. I know they're not No. 1 in total offense, but they're No. 1 in yards per play, which is to me, is more important."
Indeed, while USC ranks fifth nationally in total offense at 506.6 yards per game -- remarkably, good only for fourth in the Pac-12 -- the Trojans' 7.27 yards per play ranks third nationally behind only Tennessee's 7.35 and Ohio State's 7.30.
USC and Ohio State are two of the only three opponents that have posted 40-plus points against Utah over the past two seasons. The Trojans' 42-point outburst in Salt Lake City was the most the Utes had given up since losing the Rose Bowl to Ohio State 48-45.
Utah kept pace with USC in October thanks in part to tight end Dalton Kincaid, who went for 234 yards receiving in the win.
USC running back Travis Dye rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Utes. He is out due to an injury, but backup Austin Jones gained 154 yards to give USC balance in last week's defeat of the Fighting Irish.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|10
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|250
|254
|Total Plays
|45
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|84
|Rush Attempts
|21
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|157
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-29
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|157
|PASS YDS
|170
|93
|RUSH YDS
|84
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|14/24
|157
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|8
|44
|0
|14
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|7
|24
|1
|8
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|6
|4
|43
|1
|19
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|4
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|4
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|3
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|42.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|13/20
|170
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|6
|61
|0
|59
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|9
|23
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|7
|4
|68
|1
|50
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|39
|0
|29
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|5
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|2
|-1
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|2
|39.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - USC 9(11:35 - 3rd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 39 yards to USC 48 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - USC 7(12:14 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki; C.O'Toole at USC 9.
|Sack
2 & 10 - USC 15(12:36 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 7 for -8 yards (G.Reid)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 15(12:41 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - USC 47(12:50 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 38 yards to USC 15 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - USC 49(13:22 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at UTH 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - USC 44(13:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at UTH 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(14:33 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UTH 28. PENALTY on USC-T.Taleni Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(0:07 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Dixon for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 4(0:11 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 25(0:17 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Yassmin at USC 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Williams B.Shaw at USC 4.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 26(0:24 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to USC 14 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at USC 14. PENALTY on UTH-S.Enis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:34 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon S.Byrd at USC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:39 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:43 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 47(0:51 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock E.Gentry at USC 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(1:11 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Covington M.Williams at USC 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 31(1:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at UTH 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(1:25 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(1:27 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(1:40 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 19. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - USC 41(1:53 - 2nd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 40 yards to UTH 19 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - USC 45(2:00 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 45. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at USC 47. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Sack
2 & 1 - USC 48(2:52 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 45 for -7 yards (G.Reid)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(3:35 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 48.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - USC 9(3:46 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 9. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Vaki at USC 43.
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Calvert at USC 18. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 8(4:00 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to USC End Zone for 8 yards. J.Jackson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 11(4:43 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili M.Williams at USC 8.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(5:22 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili L.McCutchin at USC 11.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - UTAH 18(6:07 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 19(6:47 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 23(7:25 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at USC 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(8:12 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(8:36 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 26 for 14 yards. M.Bernard FUMBLES forced by L.McCutchin. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-K.Bills at USC 26. Tackled by USC at USC 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 48(9:18 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(9:54 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni N.Figueroa at USC 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at UTH 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 8 - USC 37(10:34 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on USC-M.Murphy Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USC 37(10:38 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - USC 36(11:14 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(11:56 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 36.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - UTAH 20(12:03 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 20. Gain of 19 yards. J.Dixon FUMBLES forced by M.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-B.Shaw at UTH 39. Tackled by UTH at UTH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAH 20(12:08 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for K.Reid.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTH-L.Kendall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - USC 10(12:11 - 2nd) D.Lynch 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USC 3(12:14 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 3(12:20 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 3(13:01 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Reid L.Barton at UTH 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - USC 12(13:43 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at UTH 3.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(14:19 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by J.Addison at UTH 18. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at UTH 12.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - USC 35(14:52 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by K.Hudson at UTH 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - USC 36(0:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 36. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 36(0:41 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga K.Reid at USC 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - USC 29(1:18 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at USC 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26(1:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at USC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(1:59 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 47 yards to USC 26 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(2:03 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:47 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at UTH 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:52 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope.
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - USC 3(2:56 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 3. Catch made by R.Brown at UTH 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - USC 13(3:40 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 13. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 3.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - USC 13(3:44 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - USC 16(4:27 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 16. Catch made by J.Addison at UTH 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate S.Vaki at UTH 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 11(4:47 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-USC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+59 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(5:42 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to UTH 11 for 59 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:04 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga at USC 30.
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Savage J.Broughton at USC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UTAH 15(6:15 - 1st) J.Redding 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 7(6:22 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for K.Reid.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(6:45 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to USC 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon E.Gentry at USC 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 5(7:06 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to USC 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 10(7:48 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 10. Catch made by N.Johnson at USC 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Pili B.Shaw at USC 5.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(8:05 - 1st) N.Johnson rushed to USC 10 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 24(8:44 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to USC 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(9:21 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry B.Shaw at USC 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:57 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa C.Bullock at USC 33.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:24 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(10:56 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at UTH 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:28 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 26.
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(11:32 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by T.Washington at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Washington for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(11:59 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 48. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 2.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - USC 45(12:23 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop R.Hubert at USC 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - USC 44(13:01 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at USC 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - USC 40(13:50 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at USC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(14:24 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 36. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at USC 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at USC 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
