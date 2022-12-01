|
|
|PURDUE
|MICH
No. 2 Michigan needs to avoid letdown vs. Purdue
The exhilaration felt after conquering their archrival still reverberates through their collective brains.
It may be hard to top but that's what the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines want to do in the Big Ten championship game.
The Wolverines also don't want to leave anything to chance, knowing they would be locked into a College Football Playoff bid if they defeat Big Ten West Division survivor Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) captured the East crown with a stunning second-half performance in Columbus last week against previously unbeaten Ohio State. The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 after halftime en route to a 45-23 victory, Michigan's second straight in the storied rivalry and first on Ohio State's home turf since 2000.
"Definitely right up there as one of the greatest wins, and we've had a lot of good ones in 143 years," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Beating the Boilermakers won't go down as a great accomplishment in the program's history books, but it would get the Wolverines closer to their ultimate goal.
"The week before was the biggest game in the world. Past game was the biggest game in the world to us," Harbaugh said. "Now, this game is the biggest game in the world to us. (We're) going about the preparation, the study of our opponent, the meetings, the practices and getting ready for this game so we can have the same feeling of winning and thrill of victory."
Purdue (8-4, 6-3) has a long-standing reputation of being giant killers. The Boilermakers are 7-6 in the past five years against ranked opponents.
They will make their first appearance in the conference title game with a "nothing to lose" mentality.
"I remember the feeling last year and nobody expected us to be there last year. Here's this opportunity to go play in the (Big Ten) championship game," Harbaugh said. "I know how dangerous a team like that can be. I would imagine that is the same feeling Purdue is having."
The Boilermakers will have to figure out a way to slow Michigan's rushing game, even though No. 1 back Blake Corum is out with a knee injury. Corum was able to go only a couple of plays against the Buckeyes before the coaching staff shut him down; according to multiple reports Thursday, he is now set to undergo season-ending surgery.
Donovan Edwards more than filled the void, rushing for 216 yards, including scoring runs of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes of 45 or more yards.
"That combination is really lethal," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "You're going to have to find a way to stop something and they're able to do so many things. Then off of that, their defense can play lights out at any time and get stops."
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell left the team early in the week to mourn the death of older brother Sean. He returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to start the game Saturday, albeit with a heavy heart.
"It's a very tough time for him and his whole family," wide receiver Charlie Jones said.
O'Connell and Jones are a formidable duo. O'Connell has thrown for more than 3,124 yards and 22 touchdowns. Jones has caught 97 passes for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"There's going to be more pressure on Michigan, of course," Brohm said. "They've got a chance to really do something special this year and they're in a great position to do that. For us, this is a one-game shot to play in the championship game and roll the dice and see what we can do."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|3
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|82
|57
|Total Plays
|13
|9
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|7
|Rush Attempts
|5
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|70
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|8-8
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|12.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|70
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|82
|TOTAL YDS
|57
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|8/8
|70
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|2
|-10
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|4
|4
|40
|0
|17
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|3/4
|50
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 21(4:08 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at MICH 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:08 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at MICH 26. PENALTY on MICH-J.McCarthy Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(4:13 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 1 for yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Mockobee rushed to MICH End Zone for 1 yards. D.Mockobee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(4:54 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to MICH End Zone for 21 yards. T.Tracy for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Tracy rushed to MICH 1 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; D.Turner at MICH 1.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(5:40 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by C.Jones at MICH 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(6:04 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 33(6:24 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(6:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell rushed to PUR 32 for -3 yards. A.O'Connell FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-A.O'Connell at PUR 32. Tackled by MICH at PUR 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 27(7:26 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(7:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(8:27 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 9. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PUR 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8(9:06 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 9.
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hibner at PUR 18. PENALTY on PUR-T.Tracy Illegal Blindside Block 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(9:18 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Loveland at PUR 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Loveland for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 41(10:02 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by R.Bell at PUR 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(10:44 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(10:44 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by R.Wilson at PUR 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 27. Purdue challenged the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 46(11:35 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(12:19 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at MICH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(12:59 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MICH 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - PURDUE 9(13:09 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 47 yards to MICH 44 Center-PUR. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 44. Tackled by D.Downing; N.Zecchino at MICH 45.
|Sack
3 & 13 - PURDUE 16(13:51 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 9 for -7 yards (J.Harrell)
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - PURDUE 13(14:20 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PUR 16.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(14:55 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 19. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at PUR 13.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR 5. D.Downing returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hibner at PUR 19.
-
9CLEM
23UNC
14
7
2nd 12:37 ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
7
7
1st 4:08 FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
48
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
47
24
Final FOX
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
31
28
Final/OT ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
17
7
Final ESPN
-
VALPO
NMEXST
3
65
Final FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
26
45
Final ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
28
16
Final FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
30
50
Final CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
28
45
Final ABC