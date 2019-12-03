Drive Chart
Big 12 title game pits No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor

  • Dec 03, 2019

The Big 12 Conference's 10-team, play-everyone-in-the-league schedule guarantees that there will be a rematch in the conference championship game between the two best teams after the regular season.

Thus, No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 in Big 12 play) and No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1) will square off for all the marbles on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As rematches go, this one should be wild, based on the Sooners' 34-31 win in Waco on Nov. 16 on a field goal with 1:45 left that capped a 25-point comeback.

"This is a different game," said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, whose team has won the renditions of the Big 12 title game after it was reinstated in 2017, defeating TCU and Texas, respectively.

"Everything is different about this game. It's not a road game for us, it's not a home game for them. Championship games are different. They just feel different. Everything about them (is) different."

Saturday's game will feature the Big 12's top scoring offense in Oklahoma (44.3 points per game; No. 5 nationally) versus the league's top scoring defense in Baylor (18.4 points; No. 13 nationally). The Sooners also rank first in the country in total offense (564.3 yards per game), while Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 and 39th nationally in total defense (352.8 yards per game).

The Sooners' defense has also been stout, as it leads the Big 12 in yards allowed per game (336.1; 26th nationally) and in passing yards allowed per game (195.9; 22nd nationally).

There's plenty of speculation that the Sooners would earn a berth in the College Football Playoffs with a win. Depending on how things shake down with teams in the rankings above it -- a victory over Oklahoma could land Baylor in the playoff as well.

"We can only control what's in front of us," Riley said. "So our focus has just got to be on this one and how we can play our very best. We know we're going to have to play well to beat Baylor."

Baylor led the Nov. 16 game between the two teams 28-3 midway through the second quarter but went scoreless after halftime.

Still, Matt Rhule, the Bears' coach, said his team will go back to the same routine, and the same process, that's brought them to this spot: the cusp of a Big 12 championship just two years after Baylor went 1-11.

"We're creatures of habit, we go back to the same, exact process," Rhule said. "We came in on Sunday and we were just kind of like, 'Hey, let's move on to the game, guys.' But other than that, we do the same things every week."

Oklahoma's current streak of four straight outright league championships is the longest among Power Five programs since Alabama won five in a row from 1971-75 (Clemson is also riding a four-year outright streak in the ACC).

The Sooners are the only program to win at least three straight Big 12 championships, and it has done so twice (2006-08 and 2015-18). Baylor (2013-14) is the only other program to win two Big 12 titles in a row.

"Here's what's special about our players," Rhule said. "It's the most competitive group of young people I've ever been around. To me when I start talking about CFP, it becomes a whole bunch of stuff. When I say, 'Let's go play,' man, we have a special group of kids."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 2935 20 6 153.4
C. Brewer 224/342 2935 20 6
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 131 1 0 130
G. Bohanon 13/21 131 1 0
J. Zeno 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 214.8
J. Zeno 3/3 41 0 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 618 5
J. Lovett 97 618 5 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 602 7
J. Hasty 98 602 7 73
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 340 10
C. Brewer 132 340 10 26
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 257 3
G. Bohanon 33 257 3 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 223 3
T. Ebner 44 223 3 55
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 103 2
Q. Jones 13 103 2 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 1
A. Smith 8 35 1 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 1
J. Fleeks 8 23 1 8
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Platt 4 19 1 15
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. Zeno 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
J. Zeno 2 7 1 6
G. McGuire 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
G. McGuire 1 6 0 6
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Sneed 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 945 11
D. Mims 61 945 11 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 682 4
T. Thornton 39 682 4 78
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 412 3
R. Sneed 37 412 3 38
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 275 1
C. Platt 23 275 1 50
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 253 1
J. Fleeks 22 253 1 64
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 177 0
J. Hasty 21 177 0 63
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 163 1
T. Ebner 15 163 1 27
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
J. Atkinson 7 77 0 16
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
J. Lovett 7 64 0 24
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Jones 1 19 0 19
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
R. Morrison 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Morrison 1 6 0 6
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Sims 2 5 0 5
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 2
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Black 0-0 0 1
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Houston 0-0 0 1
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 0-0 0 1
Z. Brown 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Brown 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 6 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 6
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/16 49/49
J. Mayers 13/16 0 49/49 88
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 3347 31 6 202.3
J. Hurts 205/285 3347 31 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
T. Mordecai 16/26 207 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 25 1 1 180
N. Basquine 2/3 25 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 1217 18
J. Hurts 196 1217 18 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 917 4
K. Brooks 128 917 4 48
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 467 5
R. Stevenson 56 467 5 75
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 385 4
T. Sermon 54 385 4 32
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
T. Pledger 8 62 0 16
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
C. Lamb 8 18 1 21
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Mordecai 4 16 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Haselwood 2 10 0 8
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Motley 1 4 0 4
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
I. McIver 61 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. McIver 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 1035 14
C. Lamb 50 1035 14 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 711 5
C. Rambo 40 711 5 74
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 330 1
L. Morris 18 330 1 46
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 248 0
N. Basquine 16 248 0 70
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 247 1
J. Haselwood 16 247 1 49
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 164 3
J. Hall 15 164 3 30
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 148 3
B. Willis 9 148 3 25
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 118 0
A. Miller 6 118 0 40
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 115 2
T. Wease 7 115 2 37
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 2
T. Bridges 7 82 2 33
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 73 0
R. Stevenson 9 73 0 23
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 1
T. Sermon 8 71 1 20
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
D. Stoops 6 67 0 17
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 0
K. Brooks 8 55 0 24
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Jones 2 42 0 37
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 2
A. Stogner 5 42 2 19
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Hurts 2 25 1 21
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 2
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Motley 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Bonitto 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/14 45/45
G. Brkic 14/14 0 45/45 87
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
