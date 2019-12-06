Drive Chart
Miami (Ohio)-Cent. Michigan Preview

  AP
  Dec 06, 2019

DETROIT (AP) It was just over a year ago that Central Michigan introduced Jim McElwain as its new football coach, and at that point, the Chippewas were about as far from a championship as possible.

They'd won one game all season, and that was against an FCS opponent.

Now CMU is playing for a Mid-American Conference title.

''Amazing,'' McElwain said. ''To know where we started from a year ago ... and just to see the growth, and it is a little bit improbable.''

The Chippewas take on Miami of Ohio in a rather unexpected MAC championship game Saturday. CMU was understandably picked to finish last in the MAC West in the preseason media poll. Miami was second in the East in that survey, but well behind division favorite Ohio. It's the first time either of these teams has been in this game since 2010.

McElwain's early success to some degree parallels what happened when he was at Florida. He became the first person in Southeastern Conference history to reach the league title game in his first two seasons as coach, although the Gators lost those games in 2015 and 2016.

CMU entered the final week of the season tied with Western Michigan for first place in the division. When WMU lost to Northern Illinois on Nov. 26, that gave the Chippewas an opportunity three days later, and they took full advantage by routing Toledo 49-7.

''From where these guys have come from, and how far they've taken this season, I just can't tell you how happy I am for them,'' McElwain said. ''Now we've got to hopefully go down and play well against a really good football team.''

This is the first appearance in the title game for CMU (8-4, 6-2) since 2009, when the Chippewas beat Ohio 20-10.

Miami's most recent appearance was in 2010 - a 26-21 win over Northern Illinois. The RedHawks (7-5, 6-2) certainly took their lumps early this season when they lost nonconference matchups with Iowa, Cincinnati and Ohio State. The last of those defeats was a 76-5 blowout against the Buckeyes.

''You've got some moments that you really search and decide who you're going to be, and are you tough enough to bounce back?'' Miami coach Chuck Martin said.

Immediately after that Ohio State game, Miami fell behind 14-3 in its MAC opener against Buffalo. Then the RedHawks stormed back with 31 unanswered points, eventually winning 34-20.

''We decided to keep moving forward, and we came out with a win,'' defensive back Manny Rugamba said. ''I'm pretty sure that game right there really shaped our character as a team.''

SIMILAR SCENARIO

The last time Miami was in the MAC title game, it was in the same situation as CMU is this year. Miami went 1-11 in 2009 before making it to - and winning - the conference championship game the following year.

QB MATCHUP

CMU quarterback Quinten Dormady played at Tennessee and then spent a redshirt season with Houston before eventually ending up with the Chippewas this year. He's completed 67% of his passes this season.

''This is by far the most fun that I've had playing college football in my five years,'' he said.

Miami's Brett Gabbert is also a newcomer. He's thrown for 1,967 yards as a freshman.

SLOPPY

CMU has lost 15 fumbles on the season, a stat that contributed greatly to its minus-6 turnover differential.

GRINDING IT OUT

Miami made it this far despite being next-to-last in the MAC in total offense. The RedHawks reached 30 points only twice in league play.

HEAVY HEARTS

It has been an emotional week for the CMU community because of the death of radio broadcaster Don Chiodo. He died in a car crash Wednesday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Miami (Ohio)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.9% 1967 10 8 124.5
B. Gabbert 139/258 1967 10 8
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 84 0 2 58.2
J. Williamson 8/19 84 0 2
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Sorenson 0/1 0 0 0
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Walker 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 623 11
J. Bester 132 623 11 59
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 494 2
T. Shelton 95 494 2 53
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 192 0
M. Thomas 40 192 0 23
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 172 2
D. Johnson 60 172 2 17
Z. Kahn 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 71 1
Z. Kahn 23 71 1 21
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 67 3
B. Gabbert 73 67 3 31
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
J. Williamson 12 35 0 22
M. Burton 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
M. Burton 7 18 0 9
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Walker 2 13 0 13
J. Maye 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Maye 1 8 0 8
A. Mayer 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
A. Mayer 2 -1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Maye 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 390 1
J. Maye 15 390 1 63
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 348 2
J. Walker 16 348 2 60
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 338 3
J. Sorenson 26 338 3 43
D. Robinson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 296 0
D. Robinson 14 296 0 46
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 141 1
L. Mayock 9 141 1 31
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 120 2
A. Homer 9 120 2 35
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 115 0
D. Johnson 12 115 0 27
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 84 0
T. Shelton 11 84 0 17
C. Blakely 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
C. Blakely 6 71 0 18
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 59 0
J. Bester 12 59 0 9
Q. Hardy 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 1
Q. Hardy 5 42 1 16
N. Manson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
N. Manson 2 25 0 13
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 22 0
M. Thomas 10 22 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Baratti 0-0 0 1
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Rugamba 0-0 0 1
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Weatherford 0-0 0 1
M. Brown 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Brown 0-0 0 3
T. Banks 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
T. Banks 0-0 0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
21/25 30/30
S. Sloman 21/25 0 30/30 93
J. Swartz 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Swartz 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1916 13 5 152.8
Q. Dormady 153/227 1916 13 5
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 1143 5 4 121
D. Moore 94/164 1143 5 4
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 28 0 0 167.6
K. Pimpleton 1/2 28 0 0
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 82.2
T. Lazzaro 3/6 23 0 0
K. Keon 13 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Keon 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1056 15
J. Ward 164 1056 15 86
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 953 11
K. Lewis 170 953 11 75
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 108 6
T. Lazzaro 27 108 6 20
L. Nichols 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 89 0
L. Nichols 19 89 0 15
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 83 0
K. Gwilly 24 83 0 8
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 74 0
K. Pimpleton 6 74 0 32
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Scott 1 15 0 15
R. Ross 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Ross 2 4 0 3
T. Cornick 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
T. Cornick 3 0 0 4
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -3 1
D. Moore 22 -3 1 12
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -18 0
Q. Dormady 21 -18 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 771 6
K. Pimpleton 73 771 6 80
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 712 3
J. Sullivan 47 712 3 37
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 561 4
T. Scott 30 561 4 48
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 458 4
T. Poljan 30 458 4 53
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 284 1
J. Ward 28 284 1 64
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 157 0
K. Lewis 22 157 0 33
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 67 0
B. Raimann 9 67 0 21
K. Nixon 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
K. Nixon 6 54 0 12
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Law 3 25 0 13
A. Jones 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Jones 1 8 0 8
J. Wilson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wilson 1 7 0 7
O. Lavallii 48 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
O. Lavallii 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Oliver 0-0 0 1
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. McCoy 0-0 0 2
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Braswell 0-0 0 1
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Kreski 0-0 0 2
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 3
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jamison 0-0 0 2
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Adesanya 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/20 43/43
R. Tice 12/20 0 43/43 79
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Q. Dormady 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
