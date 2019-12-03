Drive Chart
No. 2 LSU set for SEC showdown vs. No. 4 Georgia

  • Dec 03, 2019

LSU has the country's No. 2 scoring offense.

Georgia has the country's No. 2 scoring defense.

If the SEC Championship Game turns into a high-scoring event, that should favor the No. 2-ranked Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC), who average more than 48 points per game.

If the defenses set the tone Saturday in Atlanta, that should favor the No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 SEC), who allow barely 10 points per game.

"I know that everybody will make a big deal about those two things, but that doesn't make the game any bigger," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "It's as big as it can be anyway."

The winner of the game is all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. LSU might even be able to lose and still stay in the top four.

"I'm not buying into that at all," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. "I don't know if we've got to win to get in the playoffs or not. Our goal is to beat Georgia and win the SEC, then let's see what happens."

When Smart was asked about the LSU offense, he replied, "Where do you want me to start?"

It all starts with quarterback Joe Burrow, who has broken every major passing record at LSU this season, while breaking the SEC mark for passing yards and tying the one for touchdown passes.

Georgia defensive tackle Michael Barnett said Burrow is "league ready," but added that their "offense is well-rounded."

The Tigers' Clyde Edwards-Helaire, like the Bulldogs' D'Andre Smith, has had a 1,000-yard rushing season. Edwards-Helaire leads the SEC with 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,233 yards. Smith's status is uncertain because of a bruised shoulder.

"I think going into this game we're going to keep our same mentality: We're going to attack, we're going to go fast, we're going to throw the ball down the field," Burrow said. "But we also understand that this is one of the best defenses in the country."

Orgeron said Georgia has "by far the best defense we've seen," even after facing four teams that were ranked in the top 10 when the Tigers played them.

"They're NFL players," Orgeron said. "They fly to the football. They tackle well in space. They're very physical. They do it all. I think it's comprehensive with the pass rush that they have and their abilities to cover one-on-one."

The LSU defense has been inconsistent this season, but Orgeron said it played its best game in a 50-7 rout of Texas A&M last Saturday. The Tigers allowed 169 yards, had six sacks and made three interceptions.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has completed less than 50 percent of his passes in each of the last four games and won't have his top two receivers to start Saturday. Lawrence Cager (ankle) is out and George Pickens (suspension) will miss the first half.

This is LSU's first appearance in the SEC title game since 2011, while Georgia is in it for the third consecutive season.

"Experience is valuable," Smart said. "I don't think that's a big advantage by any means, but our kids have played in it. Their kids have played in a ton of big games. In the SEC, it's that way every week. We play a conference schedule that you're going to play teams in the Top 25 three or four times."

1234T
4 Georgia 11-1 -----
2 LSU 12-0 -----
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 2385 21 3 146.2
J. Fromm 194/313 2385 21 3
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 260 2 1 178.6
S. Bennett 20/26 260 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
193 1203 7
D. Swift 193 1203 7 47
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 466 6
B. Herrien 95 466 6 40
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 311 2
Z. White 55 311 2 29
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 153 2
J. Cook 23 153 2 37
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 148 2
K. McIntosh 19 148 2 62
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 67 0
T. Simmons 9 67 0 17
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
D. Robertson 5 48 0 16
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
S. Bennett 4 12 1 14
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
K. Jackson 2 10 0 9
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 4 0
J. Fromm 30 4 0 15
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 498 6
G. Pickens 33 498 6 43
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 476 4
L. Cager 33 476 4 52
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 299 5
D. Blaylock 17 299 5 60
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 281 3
D. Robertson 26 281 3 33
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 198 1
D. Swift 21 198 1 48
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 194 1
E. Wolf 13 194 1 47
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 168 1
T. Simmons 14 168 1 27
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 121 0
J. Cook 15 121 0 19
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 87 1
B. Herrien 13 87 1 18
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 0
M. Landers 7 80 0 26
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
K. Jackson 5 79 0 32
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 1
C. Woerner 8 62 1 20
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
J. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Z. White 2 20 0 15
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
T. Bush 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Bush 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. LeCounte 0-0 0 2
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
24/28 43/43
R. Blankenship 24/28 0 43/43 115
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 4366 44 6 203
J. Burrow 314/401 4366 44 6
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 314 1 1 131.6
M. Brennan 21/37 314 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 1233 16
C. Edwards-Helaire 182 1233 16 89
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 260 6
T. Davis-Price 56 260 6 33
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 248 3
J. Burrow 85 248 3 22
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 182 3
J. Emery Jr. 36 182 3 39
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 73 0
C. Curry 17 73 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
M. Brennan 9 41 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1457 17
J. Chase 70 1457 17 78
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
81 1092 13
J. Jefferson 81 1092 13 61
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 456 8
T. Marshall Jr. 32 456 8 38
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 423 1
T. Moss 36 423 1 44
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 338 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 43 338 1 26
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 264 3
R. McMath 15 264 3 60
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 169 2
D. Dillon 11 169 2 37
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 121 0
S. Sullivan 11 121 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
T. Davis-Price 10 74 0 18
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
J. Emery Jr. 6 60 0 17
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 3
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fulton 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 4
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Queen 0-0 0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 3
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
18/21 70/74
C. York 18/21 0 70/74 124
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores