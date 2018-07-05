2018 Army vs Navy Game: TV channel, live stream, watch online, date, start time
The 119th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 8
The most celebrated tradition in college football will continue in 2018 when the Army-Navy Game finishes the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The two historic rivals will meet for the 119th time with Navy leading the all-time series 60-51-7. Army won last season's meeting 14-13.
The Army-Navy Game will be available on CBS and stream live for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. A direct streaming link will be provided in the fall. For those wanting to watch on connected TV devices, you may stream through CBS All Access.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Dec. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com
Storylines
Army: Army enters the 2018 college football season in the midst of its best stretch in over 20 years. The Knights finished the 2017 season with a record of 10-3, giving them an overall record of 18-8 the last two seasons. The last time Army had a two-year stretch to even compare to this one was in 1995-96, when it went 15-7-1. The Knights have also defeated Navy in two straight games, giving Army its first two-game winning streak against its rival since it won five straight from 1992-96.
Navy: Ken Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, posting a record of 84-48 in his 132 games at the school. That's 29 more wins than George Welsh (1973-1981) had as the second-winningest coach in program history. Niumatalolo also has the second-highest winning percentage (.636) of any Navy coach to have coached at least 50 games at the school (Eddie Erdelatz, 1950-58: .643). All of which likely means a lot to Niumatalolo, but not as much as ending a two-game losing streak to Army would.
