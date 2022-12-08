The greatest rivalry in sports will write its latest chapter on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Army and Navy will square off in the final game of the 2022 regular season with bragging rights on the line. The pageantry of the Army-Navy Game is unmatched in sports, and CBS will have all of the action.

The Midshipmen have won two of the last three games against the Black Knights, including a 17-13 triumph last season in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That success has come after Army won three straight in the rivalry from 2016-18.

While the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will not be on the line for the first time in a while -- Air Force already clinched it win wins over both service academy foes this season -- the importance of the Army-Navy Game far exceeds a hunk of metal on a stand.

What should you expect on on Dec. 10? Let's take a look.

Army vs. Navy: Need to know

More than just pride: First and foremost, bragging rights mean a lot in this game. "Go Army, Beat Navy" or "Go Navy, Beat Army," will be shouted from the rooftops for 365 days depending on who takes the win in Philadelphia. It has more importance than that, though, particularly this year. Both teams have had disappointing seasons in 2022 and could use a win to take into an offseason that will be defined by the rebuilding process for each team.

Tyler's last ride: Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler will suit up in this game one more time as he looks to lead the Black Knights back to glory on the program's biggest stage. The senior is West Point's leading rusher, and he has mastered the art of making the correct decisions in the zone read game. We have seen senior signal callers pour their hearts out in the this game to make some of its most memorable moments over the years.

Navy's dynamic attack: The triple option offense always needs multiple running backs doing the dirty work, and the Midshipmen have been led by two sophomores who have emerged as monsters. Daba Fofana is the short-yardage back, does the dirty work and has bene a touchdown machine this year. Maquel Haywood is the slot back who's more likely to bust out the big plays and move the chains on third downs. Army practices against the triple option every day in practice, and it has a big challenge on its hands to slow down this unit.

How to watch Army vs. Navy live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)