For the first time in history, the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions will meet the No. 8 Utah Utes on the gridiron. The teams will square off in the 2023 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday. Penn State is 10-2, including four straight wins at the end of the regular season. Utah is 10-3 overall on the way to a Pac-12 title after a 47-24 victory over USC. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has opted-out for Penn State. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, running back Tavion Thomas and cornerback Clark Phillips III will miss the game for Utah due to NFL opt-out decisions.

Penn State vs. Utah spread: Penn State -1

Penn State vs. Utah over/under: 53.5 points

Penn State vs. Utah money line: Penn State -115, Utah -105

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 8-3-1 against the spread this season

UTAH: The Utes are 8-5 against the spread this season

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State's offense is well-balanced and effective. Penn State is the only program in FBS this season with two freshmen producing at least 800 rushing yards. The Nittany Lions are headlined on the ground by Nicholas Singleton, who has 941 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. As a team, Penn State averages 182.1 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry, with the Nittany Lions generating 25 rushing touchdowns.

Through the air, Penn State is keyed by veteran quarterback Sean Clifford, who is the school record-holder with more than 10,000 passing yards and 84 passing touchdowns. Penn State ranked in the top three of the Big Ten in total offense (432.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (35.8 points per game), and the Nittany Lions are also strongly above-average in defense, yielding only 18.0 points per game.

Why Utah can cover

Utah's offense is stellar, averaging 40 points per game and generating more than 470 total yards per contest, but the Utes also lean heavily on an outstanding defense. Utah led the Pac-12 in scoring defense this season, allowing only 20.4 points per game, and the Utes gave up only 325.3 total yards per game. That yardage mark also led the conference, and Utah's rushing defense is elite with only 107.0 rushing yards allowed per game and 3.8 yards allowed per carry.

Utah is very good against the pass, holding opponents to 218.3 passing yards per game and leading the Pac-12 with 38 sacks. Opponents are also completing fewer than 61% of passes against Utah, and Penn State ranked in the bottom five of the Big Ten in third down efficiency this season, moving the chains on only 36.5% of attempts.

