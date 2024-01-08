The top-ranked Michigan Wolverines (14-0) hope to add to their school-record victory total when they battle the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. Michigan eclipsed the mark for most wins in a season that it set in 2022 by defeating Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl and now seeks its first national title since 1997. Washington, which has posted 14 victories for the first time after recording a 37-31 triumph over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, last claimed the national championship in 1991.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Washington vs. Michigan picks or CFP final predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters the College Football Playoff National Championship game a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Michigan vs. Washington. Here are the college football odds and trends for Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington spread: Wolverines -4.5

Michigan vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan vs. Washington money line: Wolverines -206, Huskies +170

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-1 against the spread in road/neutral-site contests this season

WASH: The Huskies are 5-2 ATS in games away from home this campaign

Michigan vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are one of only seven teams in the country that ranks in the top 15 in both scoring offense (14th, 36.9 points) and scoring defense (first, 10.2 points allowed). The club has given up fewer than 10 points in eight of its 14 games and has won by an average of 25.8 points this season, the best mark in the nation. Only four of the club's 14 victories have been by single digits.

Michigan has three players with more than 575 receiving yards, with senior wideout Roman Wilson leading the trio with career highs of 45 catches, 735 yards and 12 touchdown receptions. Sophomore tight end Colston Loveland has hauled in 42 passes for 585 yards and four TDs while senior receiver Cornelius Johnson has 44 receptions for 579 yards and one score. Senior running back Blake Corum made his first touchdown catch of the season in the Rose Bowl and has run for at least one TD in every game this season as he leads the nation with 25 rushing scores and 26 overall.

Why Washington can cover

Michigan presents a stiff challenge for the Huskies as it ranks second in the nation against the pass with an average of 150 yards allowed. However, Washington possesses the top aerial attack in the country as it has racked up 350 yards through the air per game. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is first nationally with 4,648 passing yards after throwing for 430 in his team's 37-31 victory against Texas in the Sugar Bowl last week and third with 35 touchdown passes.

Penix has several weapons at his disposal, with Rome Odunze being his No. 1 target. The junior wideout, who has hauled in 87 passes this season, is second in the nation with a school-record 1,553 receiving yards and sixth with 13 TD receptions. Odunze is tied with Virginia's Malik Washington for the most 100-yard performances in FBS with 10 and enters Monday's national title game having reached triple digits in five consecutive contests.

How to make Michigan vs. Washington picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points.

