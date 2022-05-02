Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks was arrested in Mississippi on Sunday and charged with speeding, no insurance and a first offense of marijuana possession. He was released on $0 bond according to the Jones County Sheriff's Office inmate database.

Ricks arrived to the Crimson Tide from LSU, where he spent the last two seasons with the Tigers. He had one interception in six games last year before shoulder surgery ended his season. He earned freshman All-SEC honors from the conference's coaches in 2020 after picking off four passes -- two of which were returned for touchdowns -- in 10 games. One of those pick sixes came in the upset win over No. 10 and eventual SEC East champion Florida in The Swamp.

Ricks is currently the No. 4 overall transfer in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings and the top-ranked non-quarterback.

"Again, an experienced player who understands how to play the game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this spring. "He's picking up things and doing a good job out there, so it's a real positive addition to our team."

Ricks was a five-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player in the Class of 2020 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He transferred to IMG after winning two national championships at noted football power Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.