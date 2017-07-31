Alabama star defensive end Da'Shawn Hand found asleep in car, charged with DUI
Bama opens the season with a huge game against Florida State
Update: Alabama defensive end Da'Shawn Hand was asleep in the driver's seat of a parked car in a parking lot near campus at the time of his arrest, according to Aaron Suttles of TideSports.com. Hand was charged with DUI because because the keys were in the vehicle when police approached.
Original story
They say offseason news is rarely good news. Such is the case for Alabama and Hand, as Tide Sports reports that Hand was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday morning and being held on a $1,000 bond.
Coach Nick Saban commented on the arrest in a statement released by the school and obtained by 247Sports.
"This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da'Shawn's actions," he said. "We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future."
Hand is one of the key returning players on Alabama's defense for 2017. He played in all 15 games last season and recorded 21 tackles, five quarterback hurries and a pair of sacks. He was also a preseason All-SEC selection by the media earlier this month.
Alabama, which opens preseason camp on Thursday, has not yet released a statement regarding Hand's DUI. The Crimson Tide open the season with a major nonconference game against Florida State.
