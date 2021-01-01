USWNT soccer star Megan Rapinoe earlier this week requested that Alabama running back Najee Harris deliver a hurdle for her in the Rose Bowl, and Harris indeed delivered on the special request in spectacular fashion. In the first half against No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide running back cut right off a handoff, found an Irish defender in his way and opted to go up and over for a hurdle and subsequent chunk gain down the right sideline.

Harris gained 53 yards on the play to set Alabama up for a touchdown on the ensuing play.

Rapinoe's request came after Harris singled her out at Rose Bowl media availability by saying she was an inspirational figure because of what she stood for. He also added that her choice of music -- namely, listening to Nipsey Hussle -- plus the fact that she's from California like him was something that stood out to him.

"Her just listening, standing up, not listening to all the naysayers out there and really just standing up for what she believes in. It's motivating, it's inspirational," Harris said.

Rapinoe quickly took notice of the kind words by offering up a "Roll Tide" before submitting her request.

Coincidence or not, it isn't the first time the Crimson Tide star has given a nod to Rapinoe during a game. Just last year after a touchdown, he borrowed her famous celebration in the end zone then gave her a shout out after the game.