Arizona State will receive four years of probation, scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions in connection with recruiting violations that occurred under former coach Herm Edwards, the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Friday. Four former ASU staff members also received show-cause penalties ranging from 3-10 years.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd previously reported that Edwards was among those in line to receive a show-cause. Edwards, 69, is no longer in coaching and returned to a TV analyst role in 2022.

Two of the former staffers are contesting "portions" of their cases, and the NCAA will not release its full decision until after those hearings. Among them is Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who is submitting a written statement to the NCAA regarding his role in the violations after he served as an ASU assistant from 2018-2021.

The penalties stem from allegations that prospects were brought in during the COVID-19 dead period. The NCAA's announcement also noted "recruiting inducements, impermissible tryouts and tampering" as part of the violations case.

Arizona State's self-imposed postseason ban for the 2023 season and a "vacation of records for contests in which ineligible student-athletes competed" were also cited by the NCAA as penalties in the case. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 in 2023 during coach Kenny Dillingham's first season.

Edwards was fired three games into the 2022 season after a 1-2 start that included a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. In addition to the recruiting scandal, which led to a staff purging, ASU's recruiting tapered off significantly during Edwards 4+ seasons on the job.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Jason Leonard praised Arizona State for its "exemplary" cooperation in the case.

"The school's acceptance of responsibility and decision to self-impose meaningful core penalties is a model for all schools to follow and is consistent with the expectations of the NCAA's infractions program," Leonard said.