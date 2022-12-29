Arkansas survived a ferocious comeback attempt by Kansas to escape the Liberty Bowl with a 55-53 triple-overtime victory that nearly became bowl season's biggest come-from-behind victory. Instead, it edged an upstart opponent in the highest-scoring Liberty Bowl in history. The Razorbacks quickly built a 24-7 first-quarter lead on the backs of three straight Kansas turnovers and held a 38-13 advantage late in the third quarter.

Though the game appeared over for some time, Kansas kept fighting back by scoring 10 points to make it a two-possession game by the fourth quarter. The game truly turned, however, when the Jayhawks recovered a Razorbacks fumble inside of three minutes remaining. Kansas' Cobee Bryant returned the ball 37-yards to midfield, and the Jayhawks made it a one-score game seven plays later with just over a minute remaining.

The Jayhawks then converted a successful onside kick attempt after the Razorbacks failed to go after the ball. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels capped off a quick four-play, 50-yard drive in just under 30 seconds with a 21-yard touchdown pass and finished with a 2-point conversion to force overtime.

With both teams scoring in the first period, the Razorbacks ended a run of 32 unanswered points for the Jayhawks dating back to the 3:15 mark of the third quarter. However, it was the second overtime period that caused the biggest controversy of the night. The Razorbacks appeared to stop Daniels on the goal line of a 2-point conversion to end the game. However, the Razorbacks were called for targeting and Kansas got one more attempt to send the game to triple-overtime -- which it converted. The dream comeback ended in that third period, however, when a pass from Jason Bean flew out of the back of the end zone on a 2-point conversion.

Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was unbelievable in his first bowl appearance, throwing for 544 yards, rushing for 21 yards and adding six total touchdowns in a monster effort. Jefferson posted four touchdowns of his own for Arkansas. Receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold each cleared the 100-yard plateau for Kansas.

The victory sends the Razorbacks to a second straight winning season and consecutive seasons with a bowl victories for the first time since 2015.