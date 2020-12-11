The long-anticipated meeting on Saturday between Army and Navy features players on both sidelines who are scholar-athletes, and for the 121st meeting between the service academies, one player from each side is being honored as Scholar-Athletes for the game presented by USAA. This year's honors go to Army center Connor Bishop and Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley.

Bishop, a sophomore from Holland, Pennsylvania, has started in every game but one this season, serving as one of Army's most reliable interior offensive lineman. He did not see action on the field a year ago, but he made strides in the preseason and has taken over as the team's best blocker, earning recognition earlier this season by being named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, given annually to the nation's top center. The Black Knights this season have a rushing attack that ranks second nationally in total rushing yards led by the stout blocking of Bishop up front. Bishop has a 4.0 GPA as a business management major.

Kinley, a senior and team captain from Memphis, Tennessee, has been a mainstay for the Navy secondary this season. He is one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, known commonly as the Academic Heisman, which is awarded to college football's premier scholar-athlete. He is also the President of the Naval Academy Class of 2021. Kinley was also named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy and a semifinlaist for the Witten Award. The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrates their positive impact on society and inspires greater service in the world. The Witten Award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player's leadership, both on and off the field. Kinley has a 3.34 grade-point average and is majoring in political science