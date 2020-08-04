Watch Now: Breakdown: Big 12 To Play 9-Conference Games and 1 Non-Conference Next Season ( 2:39 )

With the 2020 college football season inching closer towards its start, the Big 12 is the latest Power Five conference to announce its scheduling plans. The smallest of the major conferences will have its teams play 10-game seasons, including nine conference games and one nonconference contest.

The Big 12 -- a 10-team league -- regularly plays a nine-game, round-robin conference schedule. The start of conference play will be "solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid-to-late September," according to a release. Nonconference games are expected to be played prior to the start of league games as Big 12 home contests.

Four Big 12 teams are currently slated to play nonconference games on Aug. 29, which would be Week 0. It is unknown if the conference will look to move or cancel those games. One example of the potential complication of this model is Iowa State, which just a week ago added Ball State to its schedule on Sept. 12 to replace its canceled game against Iowa, giving the Cyclones 12 games.

The Big 12 had been debating between two formats: the adopted "plus one" model and a full 12-game schedule. At the heart of the matter was whether the 10-team league could balance a need for television inventory with the safety and feasibility of either a conference-only schedule or one that allowed for only one nonconference game.

Additionally, the Big 12 Championship Game is still scheduled for Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but there is flexibility with this date and location. The game could be moved to Dec. 12 or as late as Dec. 19. If it is moved to the latest date -- when the SEC and Pac-12 have decided to play their respective title games -- it could be relocated to nearby Globe Life Field as to not conflict with he UIL Texas high school football championships for classes 4A-1A.

The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC have already announced their scheduling plans for the fall. The ACC will play 11 games (a 10-game conference schedule with one nonconference game), while the SEC and Pac-12 are playing 10-game, conference-only slates. The Big Ten is the remaining power conference to have not yet announced its schedule for the upcoming season, though the league did state in July that it would only play conference games.

The ACC will start games the week of Sept. 7 with the Pac-12 and SEC pushing their start dates back to Sept. 26.