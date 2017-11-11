Catch of the year? WVU's David Sills barely drags toe on mind-boggling diving TD

West Virginia wide receiver David Sills gets a lot of attention for being a one-time quarterback commit to USC when Lane Kiffin was the coach, but he's turned into a dominant receiver for West Virginia. In fact, he has a strong case to win the Biletnikoff Award at the end of the season as college football's most outstanding receiver.

If you need any evidence as to why, allow me to present to you Exhibit A, this touchdown catch against Kansas State.

Officials took another look at the catch, but the call on the field was upheld. And it was a spectacular display of concentration, footwork and catch radius by Sills. It was also his 18th touchdown on the season. That leads the FBS.

As far as highlight reel catches go, this actually wasn't the flashiest, but it has to be one of the hardest touchdown grabs of the season. It's definitely touchdown of the year material.