The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games, with his best performance coming in the opener vs. Sam Houston when he caught four passes for 41 yards in the 31-0 victory. Marshall was one of three Aggies players suspended on Oct. 25 after what was called a "locker room incident" vs. South Carolina and did not play in the final five games of the season.

He joins a chorus of blue-chip Aggie players who have already announced their transfers, including five-star cornerback Denver Harris, four-star offensive lineman PJ Williams, veteran quarterback and former starter Haynes King, and running back LJ Johnson. Overall, 22 Texas A&M players have announced an intent to transfer since the final game of the season -- a 38-23 win over LSU.

The transfer portal window officially opened on Monday, and more than 1,000 players have already entered their names in the database. This is the first season that the NCAA implemented transfer windows. The current window will close on January 18, 2023.