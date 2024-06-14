The month of June has been a blast, albeit an exhausting one, on the college football recruiting calendar. Last weekend the nation's top players did their thing at Overtime OT7 Finals in Florida. Next week, the Class of 2025's top quarterbacks trek to Los Angeles for the 2024 Elite 11 Finals.

In between all of that, major visits are popping off across college campuses from coast to coast as schools position themselves for the July flurry of commitments (before the commitments come, we get the visits).

The team of recruiting experts from 247Sports, the industry leader in college football recruiting coverage, has selected the one visit or storyline they have their eye on this Father's Day weekend.

Alabama making waves with No. 6 TE

Kaleb Edwards visits Capstone for second time

"Alabama has a big weekend with players coming from all over the country, but one of the nation's best tight ends will attend after being in the state earlier this week. El Dorado Hills (Calif.) Oak Ridge tight end Kaleb Edwards was at Texas last weekend, took a midweek trip to Auburn earlier this week and will now be in Tuscaloosa for his official visit. The Tide offered the Class of 2025's No. 6 tight end when he was there in April for the A-Day Game, but the relationship with head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan goes back to when they were among the first to offer Edwards while at Washington. Bryan Ellis, the Tide tight ends coach, is also involved in his recruitment. But the offer from DeBoer and Sheridan -- and the presence of Edwards' neighbor, Austin Mack, in the Tide program -- has Alabama in a significant position heading in to the visit." — Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Georgia in big battle with ... Duke?

Make-or-break weekend for Top 100 DL

"Georgia has a huge visit on deck with Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley Top100 defensive lineman Bryce Davis coming to campus. I know, I know. Everyone has been penciling the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder into Georgia's 2025 class for quite some time, but I genuinely believe that his interest in Duke is very real -- and the Blue Devils' coaching staff couldn't have made a better impression on the in-state native during last week's official visit. I'm told that there are some in the Davis household who prefer Manny Diaz's Duke program to any other, but there is no denying his love for Georgia football. Keep an eye on Clemson as well. The Tigers are a legitimate contender. However, this weekend will be extremely important and likely results in either his addition to the Bulldogs' commitment list or it becomes the moment where the nation's No. 63 overall player realizes that he wants to be a Blue Devil, or maybe even a Tiger." — Tom Loy, 247Sports

Michigan hopes to shift buzz with 5-star OT

Wolverines tout academics in duel with Stanford

"Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola heads to Michigan this weekend. There is legitimate buzz in Stanford's favor following last weekend's official to Palo Alto. Michigan now has its turn, and the Wolverines may be the school that has the best shot to shift that buzz. They have academics to offer, which is important in this decision, and offensive line development with head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome able to tag team the recruitment. Michigan has also done well in that area, landing players like former Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst four-star offensive tackle Andrew Sprague a year ago. The Wolverines began the weekend with a bang, reeling in blue-chip safety Kainoa Winston and bumping their class ranking up from No. 51 to No. 40. Can they keep the good vibes going?" — Allen Trieu, 247Sports

South Carolina on 'decommit watch'

Gamecocks in danger of losing top '25 pledge

"We're going slightly against the prompt of "big visitor to watch this weekend," because for the Gamecocks, this weekend could inadvertently be defined by who's on somebody else's campus. Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale four-star cornerback Shamari Earls is the highest-ranked player committed to South Carolina, but he shifted his official visit schedule and it no longer includes the Gamecocks. He will be at Michigan this weekend, make a June 20 trip to Virginia (coinciding with his high school team camping at UVA) and visit Georgia from June 21-23. Earls said that he remains committed to the Gamecocks, but it may be only a matter of time before he is in another program's class. The concern for South Carolina is not limited to Earls officially visiting Georgia during the last open window in June instead of the Gamecocks. He was supposed to officially visit South Carolina May 31-June 2, but it was moved back so that the Gamecocks could get him before the summer dead period began." — Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Tennessee can crash two-team party for 5-star EDGE

Vols gaining steam in fierce chase for Isaiah Gibson

"Warner Robins (Ga.) High five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson will take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. The nation's No. 1 edge rusher has been committed to USC since March, but Gibson continues to test the market. Georgia, which hosted him on an official visit the weekend of May 31, has widely been viewed as the Trojans' greatest threat. 247Sports reported last month that Tennessee, however, is making a charge at USC and Georgia as chief competition. The Vols most recently hosted Gibson in April and subsequently got added to the calendar for this weekend. Gibson expects to carry his recruitment into the fall, but Tennessee can stamp its position as a top-tier suitor with a knockout official visit this weekend." — Anna Adams, 247Sports

Texas hosts Dakorien Moore, nation's best WR

Are Longhorns the sure-fire favorite for Moore?

"Sticking with the five-star theme, I'll go with the nation's No. 1 receiver Dakorien Moore. While it's true that I could probably list the Duncanville (Texas) target every week, this week feels especially big. His recruitment seems to have a new twist by the week after decommitting from LSU in May before visiting Ohio State and returning to Baton Rouge. The Tigers are now back in the picture, but Texas is the school that drew the most buzz when Moore originally opened his recruitment. It's no secret that Texas has several built-in advantages with Moore as his mother was born in Austin and he still has family in the area. There's been a lot of confidence coming out of the Texas program that they can eventually close the deal and add the elite prospect to one of the nation's best wide receiver rooms and the Longhorns have all three of the Crystal Ball predictions for Moore in their favor. Though an Oregon visit still looms next week, this feels like a huge moment for everyone involved." — Mike Roach, 247Sports

Utah looks to make noise with one-time 'silent' 5-star commit

Ole Miss commit Jerome Myles has big visit planned in SLC

"Utah held a silent commitment from five-star, in-state wide receiver Jerome Myles until he took a resonant official visit to Ole Miss in April, committing to the Rebels then. Things have been slow since then, but this weekend the Utes get a chance to rebound for the playmaker from Draper Corner Canyon. The connections in Salt Lake City are already profound, and the expectation is that freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson -- his former high school and club 7-on-7 teammate -- will be the player-host for Myles throughout the weekend as the Utes hope to convince the uber talented pass-catcher to stay close to home. Myles also has lined up trips to Texas A&M (June 21) and Michigan (July 26) as other contenders battle to make up ground on Ole Miss, but Utah gets the first opportunity to close the gap." — Blair Angulo, 247Sports

