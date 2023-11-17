The Washington State Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes will square off for the first time since 2019 when the Pac-12 foes play on Friday. Washington State hosts the matchup Gesa Field in Pullman, and the Cougars have won three straight against the Buffaloes. Washington State is 4-6 overall and 3-2 at home this season, though the Cougars have lost six straight games. Colorado is 4-6 overall and 2-2 on the road in 2023.

Colorado vs. Washington State spread: Washington State -4.5

Colorado vs. Washington State over/under: 62.5 points

Colorado vs. Washington State money line: Wazzu -192, Colorado +160

CU: The Buffaloes are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

WSU: The Cougars are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado stands to benefit from the recent offensive struggles from Washington State. The Cougars have scuffled during Pac-12 play, averaging only 19.8 points per game to rank in the bottom three of the conference. Part of Washington State's issues stem from red zone struggles, with the Cougars converting only 52% of trips beyond the 20-yard line into touchdowns against Pac-12 foes. Washington State is also second-worst in the conference in both first downs per game (18.7) and third down efficiency (32%), with ghastly rushing statistics. The Cougars are averaging only 50.3 rushing yards per game, dead-last in the Pac-12, and Washington State is averaging only 2.2 yards per carry in conference games.

All told, Washington State has lost six straight, scoring only 20.0 points per game, and the Cougars have also given up at least 38 points in four of those six games. Colorado is averaging 30.7 points per game this season, and the Buffaloes are converting 78% of red zone trips into touchdowns in Pac-12 games. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington State can cover

Though the Cougars have not been in top form against Pac-12 competition, there were strong signs on offense a week ago. Washington State racked up 483 total yards and 32 first downs against California, and the Cougars scored 39 points on the road. Washington State is in the top three of the Pac-12 in passing offense, averaging 337.9 yards per game, and the Cougars have more than three times as many passing touchdowns (22) as interceptions (seven) this season.

Cameron Ward is the engine of the offense at quarterback, and he has 3,127 passing yards with 26 total touchdowns and only five interceptions. Ward has four games with at least 350 passing yards this season, and he erupted against California. Ward completed 75.5% of his passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception in that matchup. Ward can also rely on Lincoln Victor, with the senior wide receiver leading the Pac-12 in receptions (73) and grabbing 45 catches for 362 yards in the last four games. See which team to pick here.

