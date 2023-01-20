Five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed on Thursday that he has commited to Colorado after being pledged to Miami for nearly two months leading up to the early signing period. With Deion Sanders in as head coach, the Buffaloes made a late push to land McClain, who is ranked as the top cornerback in the class by 247Sports.

With a rating of .9950 in the 247Sports Composite, McClain immediately becomes one of Colorado's highest-ranked commitments of all time. He is considered the No. 9 overall player in the class by 247Sports and is ranked No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite.

Colorado is coming off a 1-11 season, and McClain should have a chance at early playing time as Sanders' tenure begins.

News of a potential change in plans for McClain initially surfaced on the first day of the early signing period in December when his mother shared on social media that her son would not be signing with Miami as expected. Shortly after, Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of recruiting, revealed that Colorado had contacted McClain.

Here is the scouting report on McClain from 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins:

A new-age cornerback prospect that has a chance to be a difference maker at football's highest levels given his rare blend of size, length and speed. Started prep career off playing primarily wide receiver before being thrust into action on the defensive side of the ball. Excelled right away as a perimeter defender against top Sunshine State competition picking off nine passes as a sophomore and 10 more as a junior. Still very raw from a technical standpoint, but is athletic enough to carry and cover most vertical routes. Leggy transitions aren't exactly ideal, but has a knack for putting himself in position to make a play at the catch point and can quickly close gaps with an elite burst.

Seeing Sanders have significant early success on the recruiting trail is no surprise, especially with a prospect like McClain who plays the position Sanders specialized in during his Hall of Fame career. Like Sanders, McClain also starred as an offensive weapon during his high school career.

The Buffs previously landed CB Travis Hunter, who followed Sanders from Jackson State to CU after ranking as the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022. Sanders plucked Hunter away from an expected signing with his alma mater, Florida State, in an early signing period shocker last offseason.