Ex-Nebraska RB Maurice Washington sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years probation

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation following the conclusion of a year-long revenge porn case. Washington was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, and on Friday, the website showed that he was in custody at a minimum security facility with a release date set for March 20.

Washington, who is from California, was facing felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a March 2018 text message he sent a female victim with whom he had a relationship. According to the affidavit, Washington sent the girl a 10-second video of her, then 15 years old, performing oral sex on another man. Washington was not in the video nor did he record it. However, an arrest warrant was issued for Washington in February, 2019. Washington faced a felony charge for possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. His misdemeanor charge was for sharing a recording without the person's consent.

The plea deal comes after 10 delayed hearings in the case, pushing it back by more than a year. By pleading guilty to the misdemeanor, prosecutors dropped the felony charge. Washington could have faced up to two years in jail if he had been convicted on both counts. Additionally, Washington has been ordered to have no contact with the girl.

On top of his case, Washington's time with the Cornhuskers was tumultuous to say the least. He was suspended multiple times by coach Scott Frost, who said last October that the running back was not currently with the team. Nebraska then sent out a brief release earlier this year that Washington was no longer with the team and that he had entered the transfer portal.