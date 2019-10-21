Scott Frost says Nebraska RB Maurice Washington not currently with team, future to be determined

Sophomore running back Maurice Washington has appeared in all seven of Nebraska's games this season despite his involvement in an ongoing revenge porn case in his home state of California. However, coming off an open week, Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost told reporters that Washington is not part of the team's plans in the "immediate future." He is not on the team's depth chart, though Frost is not calling it a suspension; instead, Washington's future will be determined "based on some circumstances."

"There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold," Frost said. "When those aren't upheld, doesn't matter who it is, they won't be in our plans for that week or longer."

Washington has not practiced with the team over the last week.

While Frost did not get into specifics, Washington's latest run-in with trouble is not related to his current legal issues. For the uninitiated, Washington currently faces two charges -- one felony and one misdemeanor -- for allegedly possessing and sending a video of a minor performing a sex act. According to the case, Washington had allegedly sent a sexually explicit video, recorded two years earlier and involving a 15-year-old female with two other boys, to that same girl in March 2018. Washington, who dated the female after the footage was created, was not in the video nor did he record it. Washington's next court proceedings are scheduled to take place on Dec. 12.

Washington was suspended for the first half of Nebraska's season-opener against South Alabama, and later suspended for a half against Northwestern for a separate violation of team rules. He has 298 yards and a rushing touchdown on the season.