Scott Frost says Nebraska RB Maurice Washington not currently with team, future to be determined
Frost added that the decision is not based on Washington's ongoing revenge porn case
Sophomore running back Maurice Washington has appeared in all seven of Nebraska's games this season despite his involvement in an ongoing revenge porn case in his home state of California. However, coming off an open week, Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost told reporters that Washington is not part of the team's plans in the "immediate future." He is not on the team's depth chart, though Frost is not calling it a suspension; instead, Washington's future will be determined "based on some circumstances."
"There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold," Frost said. "When those aren't upheld, doesn't matter who it is, they won't be in our plans for that week or longer."
Washington has not practiced with the team over the last week.
While Frost did not get into specifics, Washington's latest run-in with trouble is not related to his current legal issues. For the uninitiated, Washington currently faces two charges -- one felony and one misdemeanor -- for allegedly possessing and sending a video of a minor performing a sex act. According to the case, Washington had allegedly sent a sexually explicit video, recorded two years earlier and involving a 15-year-old female with two other boys, to that same girl in March 2018. Washington, who dated the female after the footage was created, was not in the video nor did he record it. Washington's next court proceedings are scheduled to take place on Dec. 12.
Washington was suspended for the first half of Nebraska's season-opener against South Alabama, and later suspended for a half against Northwestern for a separate violation of team rules. He has 298 yards and a rushing touchdown on the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
AAC gets waiver for conf. title game
UConn announced its impending departure from the conference in June
-
Team cancels season after suspension
The team's head coach denies knowing of any suspension
-
College football odds, lines for Week 9
Michigan also opened as a short home favorite over Notre Dame in the Big House
-
Week 9 CFB: Odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times
-
CBS Sports 130: Oklahoma into top four
The Sooners jumped Clemson for the No. 4 spot
-
Alabama vs. LSU picked for SEC on CBS
Alabama-LSU on Nov. 9 will follow Florida-Georgia on Nov. 2 as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game