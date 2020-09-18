Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern will not play on Saturday, Sept. 19 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Owls program. The game has been postponed indefinitely as the two sides work toward finding a common date.

"FAU contacted me Monday night and indicated they might not be able to come to Statesboro for our game due to COVID-related reasons with their team. After completing additional testing and contact tracing, FAU contacted us again [Friday] to confirm they will not be playing [Saturday]," Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement. "We're beyond disappointed we won't be able to play this home game, but this is an evolving situation that changes week to week, day to day. We know first-hand how hard it is to play a game with a large number of players unavailable."

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that the outbreak at FAU, originally identified early in the week, affected an entire position group as well as staff members of both the on-field and off-field variety. Another round of tests Friday morning showed more positives.

This was supposed to be FAU's first game of the season. Georgia Southern won its season opener against Campbell 27-26 after falling behind 20-6. The Eagles were missing 33 players for that game, though it was unclear just how many were due to COVID-19.

As of now, both teams have games scheduled through November with Georgia Southern slated to play during the week a couple of times in October.