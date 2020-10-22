The Florida International Panthers host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night in a game rescheduled from the season's opening week. The Panthers (0-2) have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with three games postponed so far. That has caused issues for a team trying to rebuild after significant departures. FIU last played Oct. 11, losing 31-28 to Middle Tennessee State, but the offense has shown it can put up points, averaging 31 per game. The FCS-level Gamecocks (2-1) are playing the final game of their abbreviated season and defeated North Alabama 24-17 on Saturday. They are averaging more than 27 points per game.

Jacksonville State vs. FIU spread: Panthers -10.5

Jacksonville State vs. FIU over-under: 59.5

Jacksonville State: TE Trae Barry is fifth in FCS in averaging 80 receiving yards per game.

FIU: RB D'Vonte Price has 260 yards on just 26 carries over the first two games.

Why FIU can cover

FIU is 11-10 against the spread in home games under Butch Davis (since 2017), and the Panthers should be healthy and ready to get their season rolling. They come off a game where they rushed for 270 yards, led by sophomore Shaun Peterson, with 117 yards and two TDs and senior D'Vonte Price, who had 112 and one score. Peterson scored on a 63-yard run in the second quarter against MTSU, then Price topped that with a 65-yarder in the fourth.

The Panthers are 7-5 ATS after a week off in their three-plus seasons under Davis, and quarterback Stone Norton completes more than 66 percent of his passes, while Kaylan Wiggins comes on as more of a ground threat. Wideouts Bryce Singleton, with a 19.3-yard average on three catches, and Georgia transfer JJ Holloman can make big plays, while sophomore Lexington Joseph is seventh in the nation on kickoff returns with a 33.5-yard average.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Jacksonville State covered the spread in its only game with a line this season, and that was against Florida State. They led that game 21-7 in the first half before losing 41-24 as a 27-point underdog. Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw for 244 yards, and Trae Barry had five catches for 104 yards in the Gamecocks' win against North Alabama last week. Cooper is completing more than 67 percent of his throws, while Barry is averaging 18.5 yards on his 13 receptions.

The Gamecocks limited North Alabama to 276 total yards in the last game on their way to a 24-17 road victory. The unit is allowing 364.7 yards per game, while the FIU offense averages 316 (68th in FBS). The Panthers also allow more than 465 yards per game (63rd). Linebacker Zack Woodard and end DJ Coleman (two sacks), lead the JSU defense, while safeties Nick Harper and Darius Joiner, who each had eight tackles against FSU, can make plays all over the field.

