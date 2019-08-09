Florida lands major transfer in former five-star Georgia linebacker Brenton Cox

Florida has landed the transfer of former Georgia linebacker Brenton Cox, a former five-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the Class of 2018. Cox entered his name in the transfer portal earlier this week.

While it's unclear whether Cox will pursue an immediate eligibility waiver with the Gators, he will join a Florida defense that is loaded with edge talent, including sophomore linebacker Amari Burney and junior Jonathan Greenard. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Cox will provide versatility in coordinator Todd Grantham's defense whenever he does become eligible.

Cox's move to Gainesville, Florida, comes after a tumultuous offseason in Athens, Georgia. He was cited for possession of marijuana in early April when police found the drug in the dorm room that he shared with fellow linebacker Robert Beal.

Despite Cox's run-in with UGA Campus Police, he was with the team throughout the offseason, including during the spring game, where he notched two tackles for loss. Coach Kirby Smart would not address Cox's status at points this offseason and no other issues have been made public at this time. Georgia's coaches did not comment on Cox's status with the team this week when reports surfaced that he had been dismissed from the team prior to entering his name in the transfer portal.

Cox played a big role for the Bulldogs as a true freshman in 2018. He registered 20 tackles, two for loss, and one sack in 13 games as a reserve outside linebacker. His best game came in the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas where he had six tackles and 0.5 for a loss.

Florida will open its season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 against Miami at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.