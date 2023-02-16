Sports fans in Florida may soon have reason to think twice about storming the field or court after their favorite college team pulls off a big win. Multiple bills that would criminalize court-storming and field-storming have been introduced in the Florida state legislature, according to WCTV in Tallahassee.

One of the bills, SB 764, which is also titled the "Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events" bill, was introduced by Republican Senator Corey Simon -- a former Florida State football star. If SB 764 passes, it would make entering a "covered area" in a stadium or arena a first-degree misdemeanor. The penalty for breaking that law would carry up to a year in jail or a $2,500 fine

The bill defines a "covered area" as "any area designated for use by players, coaches, officials, performers, or personnel administering a covered event that is on, or adjacent to, the area of performance or play." The bill can be read in its entirety here.

Not only would court-storming be penalized, but anyone who throws, drops or tosses objects into the "covered area" would also be criminalized.

A nearly identical bill, HB 319, has been introduced by Republican Representative Taylor Yarkosky in the House of Representatives. If either of the bills pass their respective bodies and get signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the new laws would take effect on Oct. 1.

That means college football fans in Florida would need to scratch their field-storming itch in the first month of the 2023 season unless they want trouble with the law.