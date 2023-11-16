Florida State will retire the number worn by former Seminoles quarterback and Heisman winner Jameis Winston at a ceremony during the team's Week 12 home game against North Alabama, the school announced Thursday. Winston served as Florida State's starter from 2013-14, quarterbacking the Seminoles to a BCS national title in 2013 and a College Football Playoff berth in 2014 before he was taken No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Winston was 26-1 overall in games started for the Seminoles. He becomes just the 11th player in program history to have his jersey retired.

"The retirement of Jameis' jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium."

After redshirting in 2012, Winston burst onto the scene in 2013 when he passed for 4,057 yards and 40 touchdowns, winning the Heisman and guiding Florida State to its first national championship since 1999. He threw for 3,907 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2014 as the Seminoles won a third consecutive ACC championship and qualified for the inaugural College Football Playoff. FSU lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl semifinal before Winston declared for the draft.

Winston's career totals of 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns passing rank fourth and second in program history, respectively.

Winston's jersey retirement comes as Florida State sits 10-0 and No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Seminoles are eyeing both their first ACC championship and playoff berth since Winston's final year with the program in 2014. They have already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, though their opponent has not been determined.