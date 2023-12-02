The 2023 ACC Championship Game features the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) and the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) linking up on Saturday evening. The Seminoles will likely punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win in this contest. Florida State has dominated the series against Louisville, owning an 18-6 edge. Last season, the Seminoles outlasted the Cardinals 35-31. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis (leg) is out, and coach Mike Norvell said on Friday that backup Tate Rodemaker (head) would be a game-day decision. Third-stringer Brock Glenn would get the start if Rodemaker can't go.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are 1-point favorites in Louisville vs. Florida State, while the over/under for total points is 46.5.

Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Louisville vs. FSU:

Florida State vs. Louisville spread: FSU -1

Florida State vs. Louisville over/under: 46.5 points

Florida State vs. Louisville money line: Seminoles -121, Cardinals +101

FSU: Florida State is 11-0 in its last 11 games against an opponent from the ACC

LOU: Louisville is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Florida State

Why Louisville can cover

Senior quarterback Jack Plummer leads the Cardinals offense. The Arizona native completes 66% of his throws for 2,952 yards and 21 passing touchdowns. On Nov. 18 against Miami (FL), Plummer finished with 308 yards with three passing scores.

Junior running back Jawhar Jordan is a dynamic weapon. Jordan has recorded 1,076 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. In his last game, he finished with 67 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Why Florida State can cover

With uncertainty at quarterback, FSU will lean on its stingy defense. Through 12 games, the Seminoles ranked first in the ACC in scoring defense (16.8) and third in both total defense (315.5) and pass defense (175.3). They're tied for first in the conference in team sacks (38). Senior linebacker Kalen DeLoach provides the defense with elite sideline-to-sideline speed. DeLoach can generate pressure, logging 63 total tackles and seven sacks. On Nov. 11 against Miami, DeLoach notched 10 total tackles and two sacks.

Junior defensive lineman Jared Verse owns an explosive pass-rush plan. Verse has the bend and flexibility to get around offensive linemen. The Ohio native has 35 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. In his last game, Verse finished with six total stops, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

