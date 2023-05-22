Jaden Hullaby, who played various positions for Texas and New Mexico, has died, according to statements from both programs and his family. The cause of death was not revealed, but its announcement comes a day after Hullaby's family posted about his disappearance on Twitter. A one-time linebacker for the Longhorns in 2020 and 2021, Hullaby transferred to New Mexico for the 2022 season.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," said Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

Hullaby appeared in two games at Texas, both during his first year on campus in 2020. At New Mexico in 2022, he was converted to running back and tight end and finished the season with 13 carries for 59 yards. Hullaby then reentered the transfer portal in early December but had yet to commit to a new team.

"The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former running back/tight end Jaden Hullaby," read a statement from New Mexico. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden's family and all who knew him."

Hullaby played high school football in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, spending time at both Mansfield Timberview High School and Bishop Dunne before committing to Texas as part of the Longhorns' 2020 recruiting class. He was the No. 79 overall prospect from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports. Hullaby's younger brother, Landon, is entering his second season as a defensive back at Texas Tech.