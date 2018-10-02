Georgia investigating allegations of racist comments reportedly directed at QB Justin Fields
A Georgia baseball player is reportedly being investigated for derogatory comments on Saturday
The University of Georgia is conducting an investigation into allegations of "racially derogatory comments" reportedly made towards freshman quarterback Justin Fields by a baseball player with the program during Saturday's 38-12 win against Tennessee.
"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said in a prepared statement sent to media members on Monday. "The University's Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response."
While the university has not named any of the student-athletes involved in the investigation, UGASports.com, an affiliate of Rivals, is reporting that the racially derogatory comments are alleged to have been made by Adam Sasser, an all-conference second baseman on the Bulldogs' baseball team. Georgia's response to UGASports.com's inquiry into the matter included a statement from baseball coach Scott Stricklin.
"I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn't happen," Stricklin said. "While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 TV times: Georgia at LSU on CBS
The cross-divisional game could be a top-five matchup with major midseason playoff implica...
-
QB Lawrence expected to play vs. Wake
Lawrence was knocked out of his first career start against Syracuse in Week 5
-
Week 6 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Bottom 25 rankings: UCLA is in trouble
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, only the Bottom 25 ranks the worst every single week
-
Mike Leach redefines offensive balance
Washington State had zero rushing yards in a 28-24 win over Utah in Week 5
-
Georgia State vs. Troy odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Georgia State vs. Troy game 10,000 times