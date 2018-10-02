Georgia investigating allegations of racist comments reportedly directed at QB Justin Fields

The University of Georgia is conducting an investigation into allegations of "racially derogatory comments" reportedly made towards freshman quarterback Justin Fields by a baseball player with the program during Saturday's 38-12 win against Tennessee.

"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said in a prepared statement sent to media members on Monday. "The University's Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response."

While the university has not named any of the student-athletes involved in the investigation, UGASports.com, an affiliate of Rivals, is reporting that the racially derogatory comments are alleged to have been made by Adam Sasser, an all-conference second baseman on the Bulldogs' baseball team. Georgia's response to UGASports.com's inquiry into the matter included a statement from baseball coach Scott Stricklin.

"I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn't happen," Stricklin said. "While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies."