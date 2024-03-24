New Georgia running back Trevor Etienne faces DUI and reckless driving charges after a Sunday morning arrest, according to Athens-Clarke County police records. Booked at 4:35 a.m., Etienne was released an hour later after posting a total bond amount of $1,883. He faces four misdemeanors in all, including failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield.

Etienne notably transferred to Georgia this offseason after serving as a key piece of rival Florida's one-two punch in the backfield, alongside Montrell Johnson, for the past two seasons. He's expected to compete for the starter's job with Georgia this fall, helping a Bulldogs team that will likely enter 2024 as the preseason No. 1 team.

With spring practice already underway in Athens, Kirby Smart had spoken positively about Etienne's transition to a new team, noting that "running back is one of the positions that you can pick up really quick." Georgia has been looking to Etienne, who totaled 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns during his two-year run with Florida, to step in to a big production hole in the wake of last year's 2024 NFL Draft exits. With both both Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards off to the pros, there are plenty of carries and yards available in an offense that will be guided by one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Carson Beck.

Georgia has not yet commented on Etienne's arrest. The Bulldogs' football program came under intense scrutiny a year ago following a string of traffic-related incidents in the months after a January 2023 crash that killed player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy.