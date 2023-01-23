Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with felony false imprisonment and domestic family violence (first offense). He was booked at 4:04 a.m. ET, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. Details of the incident are not known as of Monday morning.

Thomas was one of the most high-profile players transferring in to Georgia upon the end of the regular season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Eufaula, Alabama, led Mississippi State receivers last season with 626 yards and seven touchdowns on 44 catches. That came on the heels of a solid true freshman campaign during which he caught 18 passes for 252 catches and five touchdowns.

Thomas and ex-Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett -- who also led his team in receiving last year -- were two key players to sign with Georgia. The Bulldogs had only one receiver (Ladd McConkey) among its top four pass catchers during the 2022 national title run. The two incoming transfers signaled a change in philosophy for coach Kirby Smart, who took pride in the fact that he didn't need a single incoming transfer last season prior to its run to a second consecutive national title.

Adonai Mitchell, who caught go-ahead touchdowns in the 2022 Peach Bowl national semifinal win over Ohio State and the 2021 season's College Football Playoff National Championship win over Alabama, recently announced his transfer to Texas which further increased Smart's need for wide receivers.

CBS Sports has reached out to Georgia for comment on Thomas' arrest.