Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ Marshall

Current Records: Appalachian State 5-4; Marshall 5-4

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall will be strutting in after a victory while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Appalachian State came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, falling 35-28. QB Chase Brice put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 279 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd were able to grind out a solid win over the Old Dominion Monarchs last week, winning 12 to nothing. For the second time this season, Marshall couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from four field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Rece Verhoff delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

This next game is expected to be close, with Appalachian State going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State's loss took them down to 5-4 while Marshall's victory pulled them up to 5-4. Marshall caused 5 turnovers against Old Dominion, so the Mountaineers will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Marshall and Appalachian State both have one win in their last two games.